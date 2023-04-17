DALLAS(KDAF)— This type of prize money is sure to get people motivated and excited and can spur them to greater heights of success.

The Texas Lottery reports a top prize All Or Nothing morning ticket was sold near Amarillo on Thursday, April 14. “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Canyon!”

The ticket was sold at Toot’N Totun 126 on Saginaw Boulevard in the city of Saginaw; the ticket was a quick pick.

It was able to get zero of the 12 winning numbers from the April drawing right to notch the top prize; those numbers were 2, 7, 8, 10, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24. In total, there were over 2,369 winners throughout the state that won at least $2.