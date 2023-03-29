DALLAS(KDAF)— Before you know it, everyone in Dallas is gonna have $25,000! Another person around the Dallas-Fort Worth area won the Cash Five.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Tuesday’s drawing was sold in Euless, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in EulessTX! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the March 28 drawing (18, 22, 23, 31, and 32). It was sold at Daily Stop on 709 S Main St in the city of Euless; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”