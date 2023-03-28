DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh my gosh!! A person won $25,000, which is basically a new car, a house down payment, or even college! Talk about a lucky lottery ticket! And here I am, still trying to win that $2 scratch-off!

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Monday’s drawing was sold in Mesquite, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in MesquiteTX! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the March 27 drawing (5, 13, 19, 24, and 27). It was sold at C Store at 2929 North Galloway Ave 100 in the city of Mesquite; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”