DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans made a valiant effort against one of the best teams in the NFL over the weekend, they lost, but that didn’t leave a lottery player too down after their own big win.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in Southeast Texas outside of Houston, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Beaumont! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the December 16 drawing which were 11, 17, 23, 32, and 33.

It was sold at an Express Mart on Cardinal Drive in the city of Beaumont, and the ticket was not a Quick Pick. In total, there were nearly 24,000 winners throughout the state of Texas from this drawing.