DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys to keep the winning going in the NFL Playoffs against, yet again, the San Francisco 49ers, thankfully, the winning tradition continues in North Texas thanks to the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing was sold in North Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Irving!”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Jan. 18 drawing; those winning numbers were 6, 13, 19, 21, and 27.

It was sold at Arhamna Food mart on Esters Road in Irving; the ticket was a Quick Pick. In total, there were nearly 25,000 winners throughout the state from this drawing.