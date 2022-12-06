DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that Fort Worth is on an all-time sports high right now with the TCU Horned Frogs headed to the College Football Playoff and their quarterback as a Heisman Trophy finalist but there’s something else to be celebrating this week.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Monday night’s drawing was sold in Cow Town, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #FortWorth! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Dec. 5 drawing to notch the big win; those numbers were 2, 4, 13, 20, and 30.

It was sold at Brentwood C Store on Brentwood Stair Road in Fort Worth; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.