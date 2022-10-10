DALLAS (KDAF) — Goodness, it’s great to be a sports fan in the state of Texas after a weekend of the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys winning. While America’s Team was out in Los Angeles snagging a win, there was someone holding it down in Dallas-Fort Worth securing a huge win.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Friday’s drawing was sold in Dallas-Fort Worth, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Garland! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the Oct. 7 drawing: 1, 5, 13, 16, and 23. It was sold at Glen Food Mart on Glenbrook Drive in the city of Garland; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

“Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery reminds.