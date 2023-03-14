DALLAS (KDAF) — Wow, someone must be enjoying their spring break with an extra $25,000!

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Monday’s drawing was sold near Dallas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #GlennHeights!”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the March 13 drawing to notch the top prize; the numbers were 7, 21, 22, 31, and 33.

The winning ticket was sold at Bear Creek Shell on Beckley Road in Glenn Heights; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.