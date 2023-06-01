DALLAS(KDAF)—When things come in twos, especially when they’re winners, everything is better

The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets were sold in Duncanville. “There were TWO top prize-winning tickets sold for the night’s #CashFive drawing! Both winning tickets were sold in #Duncanville,” Texas Lottery tweeted.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the May 31 drawing (15,23,26,30 and 32). The first was sold at Breaktime on 103 S Cedar Ridge Dr in Duncanville; the ticket was not a Quick Pick. The second ticket was sold at Duncanville Cigarette Mart on 1430 S Clark Rd; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.