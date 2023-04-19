DALLAS(KDAF)— A person right outside of Dallas can definitely put away a big deposit into their savings account.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Tuesday’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Ben Wheeler! #TexasLottery#Texas,” the lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all five winning numbers from the April 18 drawing (7, 13, 20, 26, and 28). It was sold a Cross Country Food & Fuel on 7165 State Highway 64 in Ben Wheeler; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.