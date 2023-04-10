DALLAS(KDAF)—Wow! $25,000 can get you so much! You can go on a vacation, go shopping or buy out a restaurant! It’s good to know that Fort Worth has options now.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Saturday night’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #FortWorth! #TexasLottery#Texas,” the lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all five winning numbers from the April 8 drawing (3, 12, 13, 27, and 35). It was sold at Quicktrip on 10200 West FWY in Fort Worth; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.