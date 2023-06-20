DALLAS(KDAF)—This is the gift that keeps on giving to your hand and hopefully mine as well.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning #Cashfive ticket from Monday’s drawing was sold in Arlington.“A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Arlington“, Texas Lottery tweeted.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the June 19 drawing (7,18,20,27 and 29). The ticket was sold at Quick Track on 1508 W Mayfield Dr in Arlington; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.