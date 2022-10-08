DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great day to be alive this Saturday in October, as college football will be alive at the Cotton Bowl with Texas and Oklahoma, but there’s also extra celebration happening right outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, not football-related.

The Texas Lottery reports a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold just outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex from the Friday night drawing, “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #MegaMillions drawing was sold in #Weatherford! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

The ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from this drawing to notch the seven-figure win. Originally, it would’ve just won the secondary prize of $1M but the player chose the Megaplier option and took their winnings to $2M.

It was sold at a QuikTrip on Bowie Drive in the city of Weatherford; the ticket was a Quick Pick. The lottery said, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”