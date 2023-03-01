DALLAS (KDAF) — Fans of the NFL and especially the Dallas Cowboys will be locked into the NFL Draft coming up sooner rather than later to see if their respective team can get some much-needed help in winning more football games.

While we wait, there were some serious winners from the lottery in Texas to start March.

The Texas Lottery reports there were two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets sold from Tuesday night’s drawing near Dallas and in College Station, “There were two top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Burleson and #CollegeStation! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

These tickets were able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Feb. 28 drawing which were 3, 5, 9, 28, and 34. Here’s where they were sold:

Exxon Express Mart on Texas Avenue in College Station (Quick Pick)

Kroger on Wilshire Boulevard in Burleson (Quick Pick