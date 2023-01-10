DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, there wasn’t much, or anything, anywhere close to winning for the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night against the National Championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs, but there were some winnings throughout Texas to celebrate.

The Texas Lottery reports two $150,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in Texas from the January 9 drawing. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize wins.

The winning numbers from Monday’s drawing were 18, 43, 48, 60, and 69 with the Powerball 14. The tickets would’ve originally won $50,000 but the players chose the Power Play option to triple their winnings.

In total there were nearly 50,000 winners throughout the state who won at least $4 and as much as $150K. The next Powerball drawing is set for January 11 with a jackpot of $360 million which has a cash value of $188.7 million.