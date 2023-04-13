DALLAS(KDAF)— Someone in Texas is walking around a millionaire without even knowing it.

The Texas Lottery reported a $1,000,000 winner Powerball from October 21 drawing.

Texas Lottery tweeted, “$1 MILLION #Powerball prize from the Oct. 22 drawing will expire on April 20 at 5 p.m. local time. The winning ticket was purchased in #ParisTX and matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn, but not the red Powerball® ball number”.

The winning numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and 18. The ticket expires on April 20, at 5p.m local time.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.