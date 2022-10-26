DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are on the massive $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night after players across the country have failed to take home this ridiculous amount of bacon, but not without some big winners from the Lone Star State catching some wandering glares.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Northeast Texas over the weekend, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Paris! #TexasLottery#Texas,” the lottery tweeted.

This ticket matched all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball to take home the $1M win; the winning numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, and 60, with the Powerball 18.

It was sold at Tiger mart on Northeast Loop 286 in the city of Paris; the ticket was a Quick Pick. The next Powerball drawing is set for Oct. 26 with a jackpot of $700 million which has a cash value of $335.7 million.