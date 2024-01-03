The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — There is so much happening around Dallas and the year has just started!

If you are looking for some family-friendly events for the weekend without breaking the bank, look no further than your local library.

Dallas Public Libraries host many events around the area at a variety of different locations. Perfect for a day out of the house.

Cursive Handwriting for Beginners

Preston Royal Branch Library | Jan. 6 | 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. The Cozy Corner

Mountain Creek Branch Library | Jan. 6 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes’ Birthday Party

J. Erik Jonsson Central Library | Jan. 6 | 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Guided Meditation

Dallas West Branch Library | Jan. 6 | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Dallas County Master Gardeners: Taking the Mystery out of Plant Propaganda

Hampton-Illinois Branch Library | Jan. 6 | 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Books & Brews: A Court of Thorns and Roses

Lakewood Branch Library | Jan. 6 | 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information on events hosted by the Dallas Public Library, visit their social media.