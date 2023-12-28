The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dinosaurs Live! event at the Heard Natural Science Museum is offering a chance to see some life-size dinosaurs right here in North Texas.

The exhibit, which has been running seasonally for 18 years at the Heard in McKinney, consists of ten animatronic dinosaurs, including a 46-foot T-Rex.

“Let your imagination run wild as you walk back in time along one of our nature trails! This dinosaur exhibit at Heard Museum always gives families and friends a fun, educational activity to enjoy together. See the dinosaurs move and hear them roar! Photo op and play area dinosaurs will be available as well. This year, the exhibit also features an outdoor fossil dig,” the website said.

Dinosaurs Live! is included in general admission tickets and is free for museum members. Learn more here.