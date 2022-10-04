DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the fall season and slowly and somewhat surely the weather is turning in Texas; sooner or later weekend mornings will be filled with sweaters, sweatpants, hot coffee, and cinnamon rolls.

It’s a great day to be alive when talking about the ever-so heavenly breakfast dessert that is the cinnamon roll. Tuesday, October 4 may be celebrating one of the best foods known to man, tacos, but it’s also celebrating one of the best baked goods of all time as well, as it is National Cinnamon Roll Day.

“A warm buttery bun with sugar, honey, and cinnamon — sweet treats are made of these and who are we to disagree! Now on National Cinnamon Roll Day, held annually on October 4, you can indulge yourself. Everyone loves cinnamon rolls and everyone has their special favorite,” NationalToday said.

We wanted to make sure you knew where to find the best cinnamon rolls Dallas has to offer, so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best in town:

Cinnaholic

Village Baking – Lower Greenville

Cinnamon Sugar Bakery

Bubba’s Cooks Country

The Salty Donut – Bishop Arts District

Parks Coffee Roastery & Cafe

White Rhino Coffee – Oak Cliff

Crickles and Co – Oak Lawn

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown

Leila Bakery & Cafe – Lakewood

San Martin Bakery & Restaurant – Uptown