DALLAS (KDAF) — Founded in 1926, the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce began as a result of a split over Black economic progress within the ranks of the Dallas chapter of Booker T. Washington’s National Business League.

According to Texas Archival Resources Online, the league’s inception began out of Booker T. Washington’s interest in projects that would stimulate Black enterprise in America. Washington wanted the league to be an organization made up of Black entrepreneurs who exchanged ideas.

Made up of local chapters, each chapter would work to further Black employment, consumer protection, foster an interest in civic welfare and create a sense of racial pride in the Black community.

By 1926, the league, even down to its local chapters, was gaining criticism for its lack of any directed programs. League meetings were called out for being nothing more than ‘mutual admiration societies.’

Members of Dallas’ league believed that only a new organization would be able to help local Black businessmen in the community. So, in November they founded the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce under the direction of W. E. Clark starting with about 100 members.

For the next few years, the chamber would fluctuate in members and wrestle with the hardship under the Great Depression, until reorganization of the chamber came in 1932 under the direction of Antonio Maceo Smith.

Smith, a Texarkana native, graduated from Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1924. Smith would then enroll at NYU where he earned his degree in business administration in 1928. He then arrived in Dallas in 1932 and served as the chamber’s executive secretary from 1933 to 1939.

Today, the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce serves as an advocate for the creation of Black-owned businesses and organizations across North Texas.