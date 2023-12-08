The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Krampus is a mythical Christmas creature from central European folklore that punishes young boys and girls who misbehave during the holidays.

Believed to have originated in Germany and Austria, it’s not surprising that Austrians host Krampus parades called Krampusnacht that are held in many villages in the country.

The tradition was to dress up in terrifying masks made to look like Krampus as people would chase children down the street. Nowadays, the parade is filled with young men dressed in fur suits, wooden masks and belts designed with cowbells ride chariots.

Tarvisi, Italy – December 05, 2018: A Man masked with a spooky Krampus character costume and fire in the background holidays concept

The tradition has found itself in Denton, TX! If you didn’t go this year, definitely add it to your list for next! The 2023 Denton Krampusnacht is a three-day event and parade that follows the same customs as the parade in Austria. The event featured “KRAMPUS RUMPUS” a gathering of Yuletime Monsters, drive-thru donations and more.

Keep updated for more Denton Krampus family events throughout December, here.