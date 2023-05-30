DALLAS (KDAF) — Dinner just got a whole lot greener.

Dallas Hemp Co. is a smoke shop in Downtown Dallas. The shop specializes in being, “one of the premier hemp-derived CBD product sellers” in the Dallas Metro Area. CBD is a compound found in marijuana, however, it’s known for its medicinal properties and does not cause an actual “high” with only 0.3% THC included.

On Tuesdays, the shop offers local hemp-infused dinner experiences, transforming into a restaurant for the night. It’s a great opportunity to try something new and add some “green” to your dinner plate.

It’s a different menu option for every experience, for more information click here.