The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you a fan of vintage clothing, unique people and good vibes? This may be an event for you.

The Dallas Market Hall is hosting a free admission DFW Swap Meet. The event will be on Nove. 12 from noon to 10 p.m. It will feature over 50 local vendors selling clothing, sneakers, toys and collectibles.

This is a one-day event so reserve your spot now online, here. The next big swap, will be held on Dec. 9 for more information visit their website and social media.