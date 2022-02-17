DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you grab a jacket before heading out of the door to start your day? If you didn’t, you may want to have a little extra pep in your step on your way to the car because cool temperatures are headed for North Texas Thursday afternoon.

During the morning hours, rain leaves North Texas as it makes its way east and all activity is expected to be out of the area by noon, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s/40s with a strong cold front. Following that front will be some winds from the north of 20-30 mph with some potential higher gusts.

Thursday night, the cold continues as temps will fall below freezing across North Texas anywhere from the low 20s to near 30 degrees.