DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the good news in Texas just keeps on rolling, the Dallas Cowboys won convincingly against division foe Washington Commanders 25-10 with a backup quarterback that’s now 4-0 as a starter and to top it all off there were some serious wins from the Texas Lottery over the weekend.

These wins have a little something to do with the popular lottery game Mega Millions, but no jackpot or secondary prize of $1 million-plus was won. From the Friday night drawing there were five winners in Texas that matched four of the five winning numbers alongside the Mega Ball to win $10,000 each, however that’s not all.

Two of those players chose the Megaplier for their tickets to take their winnings to $40,000 apiece. The winning numbers from the Sep. 30 drawing were 16, 26, 37, 40, and 51 with the Mega Ball 6. The location of where these tickets were sold was not disclosed so, be sure to check those tickets!

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday, October 4 with a jackpot of $380 million which has a cash value of $198.4 million.