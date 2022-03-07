DALLAS (KDAF) — March has arrived just in time for some college basketball conference tournaments as well as the tournament to crown the national champions for the 2021-22 season.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit wants to help all of the fans out there hosting watch parties for the tournament and their favorite teams with some Texas-style BBQ. The chain claims its “blue blood” status for college hoops watch parties due to its 80 years of barbecuing.

What’s on the menu?

To go along with the following offerings, Dickey’s is also giving guests free doorstep delivery, “Let Dickey’s deliver fresh pit-smoked barbecue directly to your door. Simply select the “Doorstep Drop Off” option at checkout. *Valid for orders of $10 or more placed through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s App.”

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box ribs and wings part pack: For $115, you will get a combo of 18 ribs, 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing.

Pit-smoked wings: Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

Fall-off-the-bone ribs: Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces. Use code 5off25 for $5 off of any part pack purchased online or the Dickey’s App.



“We’re excited for another year of feeding our hungry college basketball fans as they embrace the roller coaster of emotions that happen in March,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s. “We have options and flavors for every watch party. From the solo fan on the couch to the standing-room-only living room viewers, Dickey’s has you covered with Legit. Texas. Barbecue™!”