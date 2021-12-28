DALLAS, Tx. (KDAF) — From what started as Texas barbecue in 1941 to now celebrating the opening of its 700th location worldwide in 2021, Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to make its mark.

In early December, Dickey’s Restaurant Brands opened Trailer Birds Hot Chicken in Ocoee, Florida which marked the 700th location worldwide.

“The growing popularity of each of our concepts is enabling Dickey’s Restaurant Brands to expand at a very fast pace,” said CEO Laura Rea Dickey. “Guests are interested in testing out our portfolio of delicious offerings, and the success we’ve seen is reflected in Dickey’s Restaurant Brands hitting 700 locations. We’re proud of the incredible growth we’ve achieved thus far, and we can’t wait to see where these brands continue to take us.”

It all started with Travis Dickey’s Texas barbecue in 1941, and for 80 years the Dallas-based franchise has proudly served its barbecued meats smoked onsite in a hickory wood-burning pit.