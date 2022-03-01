DALLAS (KDAF) — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit wants to extend a helping hand to those participating in Lent in 2022. Dickey’s will be offering a fish option for a limited time for guests across the U.S. that are participating in Lent to still get their fix of Texas flavors.

“We’re excited to bring back these popular items to our menu,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our new protein options give Lent observers, and those who just love great fish, the chance to enjoy delicious Texas-style food. Plus, you get to indulge in Dickey’s famous Southern sides too! We look forward to treating our guests to these limited-time options and giving them fresh ways to enjoy Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™”

This offer of Dickey’s slow-smoked or crispy fried fish as a plate or sandwich will be available from March 3 to April 14 at participating locations.

What is Lent?

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, “Lent is a 40 day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday.” For 2022, Lent begins on Wed., March 2 and will end on Thurs., April 14.