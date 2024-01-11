The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Motown lovers rejoice! Ticket sales are finally live for these big names performing live at Lucas Oil Live arena.

Diana Ross will be gracing the arena live on March 1 at 8 p.m. The legend is known for her musical works like “I’m Coming Out”, “If We Hold On Together” and so much more. Another legend, Lionel Richie is also coming to Lucas Oil Live with his electric energy.

The four-time Grammy award singer will be performing on April 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale for both performances.

