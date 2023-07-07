DALLAS (KDAF) — Ever since the big announcement came out that DFW is getting a Peppa Pig theme park. Kids and parents everywhere had been waiting anxiously.

Now things are starting to happen and here’s a look at the cutest groundbreaking ever in North Richland Hills.

We chose North Richland Hills specifically for Peppa Pig theme park due to its growing and vibrant population. We can’t wait to welcome in not only the local residents but visitors from all over the world here to Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas Fort Worth,” said Senior Public Relations, Brittney Williams.

Watch the Groundbreak above right now.