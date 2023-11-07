The video above is from a previous segment.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Niche, a leading college and school ranking and review site, has released a list of the Dallas-Fort Worth region’s top middle schools.
These middle schools have been selected for their commitment to providing quality education for students in grades 6-8. They offer a variety of educational opportunities, including advanced courses, extracurricular activities, and community service opportunities.
Based on key statistics and reviews from families in the education system, the ranking is determined by the data provided by the United States Department of Education.
#20 Don T. Durham International School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 705
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
#19 Willow Springs Middle School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 785
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
#18 George Dawson Middle School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 632
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
#17 William Rushing Middle School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 1,514
- Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
#16 Fowler Middle School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 963
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
#15 Sloan Creek Intermediate School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 659
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
#14 Carroll Middle School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 779
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
#13 Vandeventer Middle School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 919
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
#12 Eubanks Intermediate School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 555
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
#11 Pearson Middle School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 1,021
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
#10 Wester Middle School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 799
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
#9 Pioneer Heritage Middle School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 1,091
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
#8 Universal Academy – Coppell Campus
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 1,329
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
#7 Ereckson Middle School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 1,256
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
#6 Imagine International Academy of North Texas
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 1,386
- Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
#5 Bill Hays Middle School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 1,680
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
#4 Westlake Academy
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 877
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
#3 Coppell Middle School – East
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 1,081
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
#2 Lawler Middle School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 953
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
#1 Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School
- Niche Grade: A+
- Total enrollment: 592
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1