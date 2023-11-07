The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Niche, a leading college and school ranking and review site, has released a list of the Dallas-Fort Worth region’s top middle schools.

These middle schools have been selected for their commitment to providing quality education for students in grades 6-8. They offer a variety of educational opportunities, including advanced courses, extracurricular activities, and community service opportunities.

Based on key statistics and reviews from families in the education system, the ranking is determined by the data provided by the United States Department of Education.

#20 Don T. Durham International School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 705

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

#19 Willow Springs Middle School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 785

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

#18 George Dawson Middle School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 632

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

#17 William Rushing Middle School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 1,514

Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

#16 Fowler Middle School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 963

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

#15 Sloan Creek Intermediate School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 659

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

#14 Carroll Middle School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 779

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

#13 Vandeventer Middle School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 919

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

#12 Eubanks Intermediate School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 555

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

#11 Pearson Middle School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 1,021

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

#10 Wester Middle School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 799

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

#9 Pioneer Heritage Middle School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 1,091

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

#8 Universal Academy – Coppell Campus

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 1,329

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

#7 Ereckson Middle School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 1,256

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

#6 Imagine International Academy of North Texas

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 1,386

Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

#5 Bill Hays Middle School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 1,680

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

#4 Westlake Academy

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 877

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

#3 Coppell Middle School – East

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 1,081

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

#2 Lawler Middle School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 953

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

#1 Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 592

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1