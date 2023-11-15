The video above is from a previous segment.

KDAF (DALLAS) — Have you ever heard of Fowling? It’s the latest sports trend that is making its way to Dallas.

Fowling, a game that combines football and bowling, was created by Detroit-area entrepreneur Chris Hutt and a group of friends in 2001 while tailgating at the Indy 500.

The first Fowling Warehouse opened in December 2014 in Hamtramck, Mich. Since then additional locations have opened throughout Michigan as well as Ohio, Georgia, Indiana and Texas.

With five locations nationwide, the Fowling Warehouse is making its mark at its new Plano location. Located at 1714 14th Street, this is Texas’ first location.

At 71,000 square feet, it is the largest Fowling Warehouse in the nation, according to the company.

The center features 40 Fowling lanes, three bars, 24 TVs ranging in size from 65” to 300” as well as a full kitchen. There is also a VIP lounge featuring six private lanes, private bar and cocktail waitstaff, luminescent club seating, Bluetooth music connectivity and an exclusive projector viewing experience.

“Fowling Warehouse is one of the most unique clients we’ve ever had on our roster,” said BizCom Associates co-founder and COO Monica Feid. “We’re excited about the opportunity to spread the word about one of DFW’s newest entertainment experiences, especially since it is the perfect location for upcoming holiday parties.”

More information on Fowling Warehouse DFW is available at FowlingWarehouseDFW.com.