DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday was filled with flooded roadways and a whole bunch of rain from what the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth is calling a record-breaking rain event in Dallas-Fort Worth. The rain began Sunday night and continued for much of Monday in North Texas.

This rain event appears to be second to a rain event back on September 4-5 in 1932 when the area saw a 9.57″ 24-hour precipitation total. The center says, “We’ve broken several records at DFW Airport following the significant rain event over the past 24 hours. August 21st-22nd, 2022, is now the second wettest 24-hour period, coming in at 9.19″! That’s only 0.38″ shy of the #1 record. Daily records were also broken for 8/21 and 8/22.”

NWS Fort Worth

Fort Worth Fire Department also chimed in about the record rain on social media saying, “Record Breaking Rainfall on 8/21-8/22. 2nd greatest 24-hour rainfall in DFW with 9.19″of rain (@NWSFortWorth), 174 high water investigations/rescues, 500 calls for service. This is a day we won’t soon forget. Stay safe, #FortWorth.”

So, what’s going to be happening on Tuesday? NWS Fort Worth said, “The heaviest rainfall has moved well east of our area, but we’ll see scattered showers and a few storms develop across North and Central TX through this aftn. Additional rain could cause flooding in urban areas, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the 80s. #txwx#dfwwx“

NWS Fort Worth