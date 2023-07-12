The goal for DFW Restaurant Week is to showcase the different restaurants that are in your area. All for a good cause, here's your guide on how to get started!

The video above is from a previous segment on LVI, a restaurant featured in DFW Restaurant Week.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Restaurant Week whether you’re in Houston or Dallas is huge for the food and culinary world in both of its respected locations and many more around the nation. Not to mention, it’s always for a good cause. Good food, a good cause and good memories! What more can you ask for?

Credit: DFW Restaurant Week

DFW Restaurant Week

The name may be misleading (since it’s a month-long affair) but the food surely isn’t. Different local Dallas restaurants create specific three-course menus at a set price and a portion of the proceeds go to local nonprofits.

“The restaurant will donate approximately 20 percent of the cost of each meal to our charity partners the North Texas Food Bank (Dallas area) or Lena Pope (Tarrant area). Dine out and give back this August!,” DFWRW mentions via their website.

Last year, during the city-wide event, DFWRW raised over $400,00 for the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope Foundation.

When is DFW Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week will begin with a preview weekend, Aug. 3 to Aug. 6. With it officially starting Aug. 7 through Aug. 13 with extensions beginning Aug. 14 through Sept. 3.

Who is Who DFW Restaurant Week

There are over hundreds of different restaurants for you to choose from across North Texas – Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton Counties! The goal for Restaurant Week is also to try different restaurants that are in your area, while raising money for a good cause.

Our friends at LVI in Downtown Dallas are featured on this list as well as other greats like La Neta Cocina y Lounge, Jalisco Norte and local favorite Javier’s.

You can start making reservations now as well as virtually plan your restaurant visits, when you check out the complete list of restaurants offered here.

Be quick! As some places are only participating for a certain amount of time.

The Best Part?

Not only are you eating and trying new and exciting places for a good cause, but you won’t be breaking the bank in order to do so too. This is why so many people gravitate towards participating, being able to try food while enjoying an upscale experience:

Special Offerings

DINNER

Three-courses for either $39 ($8 donated) or $49 ($10 donated)

SIGNATURE EXPERIENCE DINNER

$99 ($20 donated) – Exclusive VIP experience created by select restaurants. Features may include signature cocktails, chef’s table or additional courses crafted for an especially memorable meal. Timing varies.

LUNCH

Two-courses for $24 ($4 donated) at many restaurants

WEEKEND BRUNCH

Two-courses for $29 ($6 donated) at select restaurants

FOURTH COURSE CERTIFICATE

“Many restaurants offer a free DFW Restaurant Week dinner course when you present your FedEx Office Fourth Course Certificate”, DFWRW mentions. “Beginning July 10, spend $10 at a local FedEx Office location to receive a Fourth Course Certificate at the register with your qualifying receipt.”

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

BOTTOM LINE

Each restaurant is different, and with over 100 different restaurants participating it’s always good to check the website beforehand for a smooth experience! Happy eating!