DALLAS (KDAF) — Mark your calendars, the 2022 DFW Restaurant Week is officially scheduled for August 8 – 14, with restaurants taking part in preview weekend or extending their participation until September 4.

DFW Restaurant Week is the largest culinary event in North Texas and the second longest-running restaurant week in the nation. Each summer diners enjoy delicious meals at fine dining North Texas restaurants for a deal, with a portion of the cost going to the North Texas Food Bank or Lena Pope.

“We want to extend our sincere gratitude to both the restaurants and diners who took part in DFW Restaurant Week at such a pivotal time. The campaign meals purchased across the Dallas area helped the Food Bank to in turn provide more than 906,000 meals for neighbors in need,” NTFB President and CEO Trisha Cunningham said in a press release. “We are looking forward to this summer’s DFW Restaurant Week 25th anniversary, celebrating two and a half decades of dining out and doing good in our community!”

In its 25 year tenure, DFW Restaurant Week has raised more than $10.7 million in donations to charity partners, including $1 million in DFW.

“The community support for both local restaurants and our mission has been especially impactful over the past few years as we all continue to grapple with the ongoing impacts of the pandemic,” said Lena Pope CEO Ashley Elgin, Ph.D. “Tarrant area diners and restaurants can take heart in knowing that every delicious DFW Restaurant Week meal has helped Lena Pope meet the increasing demand for mental health services and support for children and families in our community.”

Officials say they raised $428,516 for North Texas Food Bank & Lena Pope in 2021. About 100 restaurants participated in last year’s DFW Restaurant Week, donating 20 percent of the price of each lunch and dinner purchased. $302,039 of the total amount raised was for NTFB and $126,477 raised was for Lena Pope.

For further details regarding this year’s DFW Restaurant Week, click here.