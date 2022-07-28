DALLAS (KDAF) — There are so many great organizations and businesses around making a difference in people’s lives in and around North Texas.

One such organization is called Heart of Dinner, a nonprofit that is dedicated to countering food insecurity for elderly Asian Americans who need help.

One local restaurant, Pokeworks is standing behind this cause. From now until the end of September, Pokeworks will promote its exclusive Spicy Crunch Surimi Bowl with royalties going toward Heart of Dinner.

“Pokeworks and Aquamar are further partnering behind this limited time offer to demonstrate their joint commitment to making a difference in the communities they serve,” as their website states.

They are committed to raising 30 thousand dollars during this promotion. For more information, click here.