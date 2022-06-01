DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that the Texas heat is no joke and in May 2022, that was no exception for Dallas-Fort Worth.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports that May ranks among the warmest the area has seen on record. “For Dallas/Fort Worth, May 2022 tied for the 5th warmest May on record. There were 20 days during the month with temperatures in the 90s, which is an all-time record.”

In terms of the greatest number of 90-degree-plus days May 2022 saw the most with 20; one ahead of 19 in 1996. In terms of warmest average temp, it ranked 5th with 77.9 degrees. Which is tied with 2012.

1996 was ranked first with 79.7 degrees being the average temperature back then.