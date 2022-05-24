DALLAS (KDAF) — Home prices are still as competitive as ever. According to a new Real Estate Market Report by Zillow, buyer demand is still high which means prices are continuing to go up.

In the nation, Zillow says the home value index is at $344,141 which is a 20% year-over-year increase from last year.

In Texas, the home value index is $381,089, a 30% increase since last year.

Rent prices are also seeing high year-over-year increases as well. According to Realtor.com’s Monthly Rental Report, overall rent in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex jumped 21% in the last year.

