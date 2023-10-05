DALLAS (KDAF) — After a round of heavy storms overnight, North Texas has finally cooled off.

Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, with a lingering chance of rain through the morning.

The National Weather Service reported, “Lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning, mainly across Central Texas. Most precipitation should come to an end this afternoon. A weak cold front moved through yesterday and lowered high temperatures about 10-15 degrees below yesterday’s values. It will still be warm with highs within a few degrees of 80s.”

