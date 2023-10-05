DALLAS (KDAF) — After a round of heavy storms overnight, North Texas has finally cooled off.

Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, with a lingering chance of rain through the morning.

texas-weather

The National Weather Service reported, “Lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning, mainly across Central Texas. Most precipitation should come to an end this afternoon. A weak cold front moved through yesterday and lowered high temperatures about 10-15 degrees below yesterday’s values. It will still be warm with highs within a few degrees of 80s.”

