DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, May 18 in North Texas is set to be hot and breezy once again, however, NWS Fort Worth says there is some potential for some isolated storms in the northwest portion of the region.

The center explains North Texas will experience a hot and breezy Wednesday with temperatures expected to be well above normal. “Daily high temperature records are forecast at both DFW and Waco this afternoon.”

DFW’s daily high temperature record of 96 degrees from 1956 could be broken as NWS Fort Worth forecasts the high temp reaching 98 degrees.

The center also says that a conditional severe threat exists in the afternoon across the far northwestern counties. “Very isolated storms are possible after 4 p.m. near a dryline. If storms are able to develop, damaging wind gusts are the primary threat.”