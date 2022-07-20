DALLAS (KDAF) — On Inside DFW, host Jenny Anchondo likes to highlight the positive news in the community. Today she is highlighting the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation.

They are fighting to eradicate suicide by funding depression research, creating awareness and battling the stigma.

Now the foundation is taking that mission on the road with Light the Trail. Teams are cycling from the Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico – cycling nearly 2,000 miles covering 14 cities starting in Minnesota and ending in Louisiana.

To find out how you can get involved, you can check out their website by clicking here.