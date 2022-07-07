DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo is giving a shout-out to North Texas nonprofit Big Thought”, which works to close the opportunity gap by equipping children in marginalized communities with the skills they need to create their best lives.

The Big Thought kids are in camp this summer and they’re celebrating with frozen yogurt to cool off.

This nonprofit is a recognized leader in arts education, after-school programming, summer learning, juvenile justice, learning systems and social and emotional learning.

For more information on Big Thought, click here.