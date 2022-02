DALLAS (KDAF) — The DFW Airport is wishing a warm welcome to its newest therapy pup Kona!

In a tweet, airport officials said, “This airport therapy pup has it all: She’s friendly, loving, likes to play dress-up, and that profile pic is Twitter-ready.”

Hopefully, the next time you need to fly out of DFW, you’ll get in a couple of minutes early to say hi to Kona and her handler Jeannie.





Photos courtesy DFW Airport.