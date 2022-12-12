DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that traveling can be stressful and everyone has different factors that stress them out when going to the airport, but have you wondered what airport is the most complained about in the country?

Well, according to a study conducted by Upgraded Points, among the 20 largest airports in the United States Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport tops the list with the largest number of complaints flying into or out of.

“Of the 20 largest U.S. airports, 14% of respondents say Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is the one they have had the biggest complaints flying into or out of, which is the highest in the study. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) followed closely at 13% and 11%,” the study found.

Some of the biggest pet peeves flyers have are some that we’ve all experienced one way or another, especially for those frequently traveling:

Cancellations

Delays

Mishandled baggage

The study said, “Generally speaking, Americans think lost baggage is worth more than a canceled flight. 20.4% think they should receive between $500 and $1,000 for lost bags. 14.2% think between $1,000 and $3,500 would cover it and nearly 1 in 10 (9.2%) would want over $3,500 if an airline lost all of their baggage on a flight.”