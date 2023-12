DALLAS (KDAF) — Tis the season for holiday travel.

DFW Airport is expecting some of their busiest days of the year on Thursday, Dec. 21 with 241,000 passengers and on Friday, Dec. 22, with another 245,000.

Combined with Thanksgiving travel in November, DFW Airport will have welcomed over 7 million customers during the holidays alone, which is 6.4 percent higher compared to the same travel periods last year.

If you’re catching a flight at DFW over the next few days, get more information here.