DALLAS (KDAF) — The long-awaited sequel to Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick is now out in theaters, and the spirit of fun, DFW Airport employees showed off their acting chops.

On Twitter, airport officials tweeted out a video of ‘found footage’ of employees archived casting calls for the original top gun.

In the tweet, officials said, “We’ve been waiting for permission to buzz the tower since 1986! 🕰 For Top Gun: Maverick’s release this week, we dug back in our archives and found footage of our employees’ casting call video for the original Top Gun.”