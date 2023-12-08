DALLAS (KDAF) — DFW Airport could see “self-service” TSA checkpoints within a year.

The self-service screening process is part of a new Department of Homeland Security program called “Screening at Speed.” It’s designed for low-risk travelers who have either TSA PreCheck or CLEAR.

Manager of the Screening at Speed program, John Fortune, compared the new security process to self-ordering kiosks at a fast food restaurant. According to renderings of the program, travelers will pass through a security screening capsule before passing through a pod to send their items through the screening tube. They will then pass through the body scanner with minimal to no assistance from a human.

The program will first be tested starting in January 2024 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and could roll out at major airports soon after, including DFW Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor, Boston Logon, and Miami International.

