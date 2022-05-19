DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mavericks played against Golden State Warriors in Game 1 in California yesterday and faced a tragic loss of 112-87.

Through the Warrior’s strong defense of Luka Doncic, placing Andrew Wiggins as his primary defender, the Warriors were able to slow Doncic. Doncic ended the game with 20 points making it the third-lowest scoring playoff game for the Mavs point guard.

The California vs. Texas rivalry didn’t stop there though. DFW Airport took this opportunity to ask the age-old question, which is better, In-N-Out or Whataburger.

Airport officials tweeted, “Tonight, the @dallasmavs & @warriors tip off the #WesternConferenceFinals! But we’re interested in more than just Texas vs. California basketball supremacy — whose fast food champion is superior? Whataburger or In-N-Out?”

Unlike Game 1, there is no clear winner in this matchup, but we’re curious anyway.