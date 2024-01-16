The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Last year, a mystery dog illness worried many pet owners when it came to protecting their dogs from respiratory illnesses.

Fortunately, in Texas dog owners are very good at maintaining their dog’s health. A new survey by the Forbes Advisor Report named Texas home to some of the most responsible dog owners.

The state ranked overall in seventh place as some of the most attentive owners. Texans take dog hygiene seriously and know how to pamper their dogs, according to the study!

Texas ranked as the second-best in the percentage of dog owners who brush their dog’s teeth at least once a week (50%). As well as the fourth-highest percentile of dog owners who make sure their dogs have their flea and tick medicines more than once a year, the study mentioned.

Texas also has the 10th highest percentage of owners who make sure to keep up to date on all their dog’s vaccinations.

Check out the full study.